(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 19 (Reuters)- Noritsu Koki Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 54.49 55.08 60.00 29.00

(-1.1 pct) (+101.2 pct) Operating 2.48 2.97 2.70 loss 700 mln

(-16.6 pct) (+381.6 pct) Recurring 2.14 2.81 2.80 loss 600 mln

(-23.8 pct) (+194.6 pct) Net 1.03 1.32 500 mln loss 1.50

(-22.3 pct) (+217.6 pct) EPS 28.91 yen 37.20 yen 14.04 yen loss 42.12 yen EPS Diluted 25.63 yen 36.92 yen Ann Div 8.00 yen 8.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q2 Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 4.00 yen -Q4 Div 4.00 yen 4.00 yen 4.00 yen NOTE - Noritsu Koki Co Ltd is a major maker of photo development machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.