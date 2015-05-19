May 19 Hakim Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.4 billion yuan ($386.70 million)in private placement of shares for online financial service platform project and to boost working capital

* Says shares to resume trading on May 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ed1OBl; bit.ly/1JvVFMi

($1 = 6.2064 Chinese yuan renminbi)