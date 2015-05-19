May 19 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc

* Says signs agreement to invest $9 million to subscribe to U.S. firm Cynvenio's series B preferred stock

* Says signs framework agreement with Cynvenio to firm a JV in China with registered capital 124 million yuan ($19.98 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IIYgmX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2064 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)