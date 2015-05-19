BRIEF-Da An Gene Co., Ltd. of Sun Yat-sen University unit to set up capital management JV
May 19 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says signs agreement to invest $9 million to subscribe to U.S. firm Cynvenio's series B preferred stock
* Says signs framework agreement with Cynvenio to firm a JV in China with registered capital 124 million yuan ($19.98 million)
