May 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc and Abbey Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date May 29, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 22bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 22bp
Payment Date May 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBC CM & Santander GBM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1238066622
