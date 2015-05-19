May 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc and Abbey Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date May 29, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 22bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 22bp

Payment Date May 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, RBC CM & Santander GBM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1238066622

