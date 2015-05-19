May 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW Finance NV

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date June 29, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.333

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date May 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC & Santander

Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1238020124

