May 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Shanghai Electric Newage Company Limited
Guarantor Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date May 22, 2020
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.691
Yield 1.189 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, Bank of China (Hong Kong),
CCB International, Deutsche Bank(B&D), Morgan Stanley
Bank of China, Bank of China (Hong Kong),
CCB International, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley,
ABC International, Bank of China International,
Haitong International, Huatai Financial Holdings
(Hong Kong) Limited, Intesa Sanpaolo, J.P. Morgan, SG CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing ISE
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
