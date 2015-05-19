UPDATE 2-Australia steps up battle against housing speculators, not done yet
* APRA limits new interest-only lending to 30 pct vs 40 earlier
May 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) LTD
(Credit Suisse)
Guarantor Credit Suisse Group AG
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date May 27,2022
Coupon 3.000 pct
Reoffer price 99.2750
Reoffer yield 3.093 pct
Spread 147 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date May 27,2015
Lead Manager(s) CS & RBS
Ratings A2(Moody's), BBB+(S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1237961369
