Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change, adds EPS figures) May 19 (Reuters)- Keiozu Holdings Co PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
17 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Oct 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 782 mln 663 mln
(-22.9 pct) Operating 258 mln 347 mln
(-36.1 pct) Recurring loss 784 mln 323 mln
(-30.1 pct) Net loss 1.55 46 mln
(-76.8 pct) EPS loss 282.00 yen 8.38 yen Ann Div NIL 5.00 yen NIL -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div NIL 5.00 yen NIL NOTE - Keiozu Holdings Co sells mobile phones and operates restaurants. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order