Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 20 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 16.2 percent stake in Jiangyin Changdian Advanced Packaging for 330.2 million yuan ($53.23 million) via share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GoQb55; bit.ly/1R2Gahg
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order