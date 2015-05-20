May 20 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 16.2 percent stake in Jiangyin Changdian Advanced Packaging for 330.2 million yuan ($53.23 million) via share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GoQb55; bit.ly/1R2Gahg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese yuan renminbi)