S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Cinda Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from May 21 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HsGelJ
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.