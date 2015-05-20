S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunekredit
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.535
Reoffer price 99.535
Yield 1.257 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date May 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 400 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS1225626206
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.