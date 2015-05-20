S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 28, 2019
Coupon 3-month Libor + 3bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 3bp
Payment Date May 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Goldman Sachs & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
ISIN XS1238251448
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.