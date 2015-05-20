May 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Whitbread Group PLC

Guarantor Whitbread PLC, Premier Inn Hotels Limited, Costa Limited

Issue Amount 450 million sterling

Maturity Date October 16, 2025

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.914

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2025 UKT

Payment Date May 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank PLC, Lloyds Bank plc, MUFG,

The Royal Bank of Scotland plc

Ratings BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

ISIN XS1235295539

