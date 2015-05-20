May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date September 17,2024

Coupon 8.50 pct

Issue price 100.050

Reoffer price 100.050

Reoffer yield 8.480 pct

Spread 50 basis points (semi annual)

Underlying govt bond Over the 7.75 pct 2023 SAGB

Payment Date May 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) JPM

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA(S&P)&

AAA(Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.5 billion rand when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN program

ISIN XS1110395933

