May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Harman International Industries Inc
(Harman)
Guarantor Harman Intl Industries Inc
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date May 27,2022
Coupon 2.000 pct
Issue price 99.6130
Reoffer price 99.6130
Reoffer yield 2.06 pct
Spread 145 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Midswaps
Payment Date May 27,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPM & UNI
Ratings Baa3(Moody's)& BBB-(S&P)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law NY
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)