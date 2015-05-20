HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 22 at 8:50 P.M. EDT/March 23 0050 GMT
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
May 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Rai Radiotelevisione Italiana SPA
Issue Amount 350 million Euro
Maturity Date May 28, 2020
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 99.2720
Reoffer price 99.2720
Spread 127 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date May 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Medio, BNPP & CITI
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1237519571
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
March 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of common shares