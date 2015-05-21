May 21 Shenzhen Infogem Technologies Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.9 billion yuan ($468.06 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on May 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cPIj0C; bit.ly/1LeVmnD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1958 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)