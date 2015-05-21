BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 Krung Thai Bank
* Sells 38.39 million shares, or 19.44 percent stake in investment holding group Trinity Watthana PCL, according to a statement to the stock exchange
* Says it will no longer have stake in the company after the sale
* Says the sale is in line with the Bank of Thailand's regulations
* Stock exchange data shows a big lot transaction of 38.39 million shares of Trinity at 7.65 baht each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.