BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Sinochem Offshore Capital Co Ltd
(Sinochem)
Guarantor Sinochem Hong Kong (Group)
Issue Amount 250 million swiss franc
Maturity Date June 17, 2022
Coupon 0.760 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 0.76
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date June 17, 2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & UBS
Ratings A3(Moody's), A-(S&P)&
A-(Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
ISIN CH0282018974
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.