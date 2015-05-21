BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says to issue 5.5 billion yuan ($887.70 million) worth of 10-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LoEnjk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1958 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.