BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 21 Lionco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says online part of Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 543.59 times amount on offer
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1PyzsC5 (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million