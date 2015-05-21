BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen Boerenleenbank BA
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2020
Coupon 3 months EURIBOR + 30 basis points
Reoffer price 99.9500
Spread 3 months EURIBOR + 31 basis points
Payment Date May 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CS, HSBC, Nomura & Rabo
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P) &
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1239520494
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.