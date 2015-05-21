BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower CDP RETI S.p.A.
(CDP RETI)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 29,2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.909
Reoffer price 99.909
Reoffer yield 1.889 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 163.8 bps
Payment Date May 29,2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI (B&D), BNPP & HSBC
Ratings Baa3(stable)(Moody's)& BBB(stable)(Fitch)
Listing Irish
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Italian law
ISIN IT0005117095
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.