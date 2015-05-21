May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 1, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.41

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 1, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Natixis, Nomura & Swedbank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

