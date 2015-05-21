BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
May 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 1, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.41
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 1, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Natixis, Nomura & Swedbank
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.