BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
May 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower EUROFIMA (European Company for Financing of
Railroad Rolling Stock)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date May 29, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.477
Yield 1.861 pct
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date May 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, CS, DB & GSI
Listing London Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1239048777
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption