Thailand's PTT Pcl :

* The country's biggest energy firm said it expected to book a 2.45 billion baht ($73.5 million) gain from Bangchak Petroleum stake sale in the second quarter, company's senior officer told reporters.

* It was studying to sell all of its 36 percent holding in Star Petroleum Refining Co (SPRC) in an initial public offering.

