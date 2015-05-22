May 22 Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($161.36 million) in share private placement for mall projects

* Says it shares to resume trade on May 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Hz4YLW; bit.ly/1ISXDG3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)