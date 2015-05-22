May 22 Do-fluoride Chemicals Co Ltd

* Says in deal to acquire 72.5 percent stake in Hongxing Auto for about 150 million yuan ($24.20 million)

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KoIE8R; bit.ly/1Q14vS5

