UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 22 Do-fluoride Chemicals Co Ltd
* Says in deal to acquire 72.5 percent stake in Hongxing Auto for about 150 million yuan ($24.20 million)
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KoIE8R; bit.ly/1Q14vS5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.