May 22 Zhejiang New Jialian Electronics Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire internet platform operator for 1.7 billion yuan ($274.32 million) via cash, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Fs6zQm; bit.ly/1EntJDm

($1 = 6.1972 Chinese yuan renminbi)