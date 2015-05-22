May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower CPUK Finance Ltd
(CPUK Finance)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date February 28, 2020
Coupon 2.666 pct
Issue price 99.998
Reoffer price 99.998
Reoffer yield 2.667 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 4.75 pct UKT due July 2020
ISIN XS1240170099
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 140 million sterling
Maturity Date August 28, 2025
Coupon 3.588 pct
Issue price 99.995
Reoffer price 99.995
Reoffer yield 3.589 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 5 pct UKT due July 2025
ISIN XS1240177342
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 1,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Deutsche Bank
Ratings BBB (Fitch)& BBB(S&P)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (M) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
