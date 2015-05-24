May 24 Aerospace Communications Holdings Co Ltd

* Says to acquire stakes in two I.T. firms for a combined 1.24 billion yuan ($200.09 million)

* Says its shares to resume trading on May 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Q4IiTj; bit.ly/1As4RPY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)