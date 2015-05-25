BRIEF-Suda requests trading halt effective immediately
* Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jiuzhitang Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Beijing Youbo Pharmaceutical valued at 6.5 billion yuan ($1.05 billion) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1cdJm9Z
($1 = 6.1994 Chinese yuan renminbi)
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management