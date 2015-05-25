BRIEF-Suda requests trading halt effective immediately
Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company.
May 25 Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co Ltd
* Says sold 2.37 million shares of Beijing Beilu Pharma with capital gain of about 124 million yuan ($20.00 million)

($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan renminbi)
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management