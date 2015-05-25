May 25 Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co Ltd

* Says sold 2.37 million shares of Beijing Beilu Pharma with capital gain of about 124 million yuan ($20.00 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1epzHPd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)