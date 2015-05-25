May 25 Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 845.3 million yuan ($136.32 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 26

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1HEYw6b ; bit.ly/1HEYCuF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)