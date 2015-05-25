BRIEF-Suda requests trading halt effective immediately
* Requests trading halt effective immediately, pending release of an announcement regarding capital raising by company.
May 25 Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to debut on May 27 in Shanghai
April 4 U.S. investment firm Gurnet Point Capital is nearing a deal to acquire Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Innocoll Holdings Plc, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management