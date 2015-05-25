(Adds detail on agreement, comment)
SANTIAGO May 25 Chile's central bank has
entered into a three-year currency swap with the People's Bank
of China to boost trade links, and the two are also clearing a
path for the use of the Chinese yuan in the South American
country, the two banks said on Monday.
The swap agreement will facilitate the exchange of a maximum
of 2.2 trillion pesos ($3.6 billion) for three years, Chile's
central bank said in a statement.
The agreement was announced during a visit to Chile by
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
China is also looking to set up a yuan clearing bank in
Chile, which would be the first of its kind in South America, Li
said in a presentation after meeting with Chilean President
Michelle Bachelet.
($1 = 609.7800 pesos)
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Hong
Kong and Singapore newsrooms; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien;
Editing by Leslie Adler)