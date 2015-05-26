May 26 Competition and Markets Authority:

* Now has until July 21 to decide whether to accept undertaking, with possibility to extend this timeframe

* Reasonable grounds to believe undertakings offered by Greene King related to Spirit Pub co deal, or modified version, might be accepted by CMA to remedy lessening of competition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SPRTC.L GNK.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)