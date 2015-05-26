May 26 Minsheng Holdings Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Minsheng Wealth Management for 350.8 million yuan ($56.55 million) from China Oceanwide

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ard7zO ; bit.ly/1FMRBWB

