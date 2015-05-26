May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower La Poste SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 04, 2025
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.316
Yield 1.198 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OAT
Payment Date June 04, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Natixis, RBS & SG CIB
Ratings A (S&P) & A+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext-Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012758985
