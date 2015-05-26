May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower La Poste SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 04, 2025

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.316

Yield 1.198 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OAT

Payment Date June 04, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Natixis, RBS & SG CIB

Ratings A (S&P) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext-Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012758985

