May 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 4, 2020

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.789

Reoffer price 99.789

Yield 0.794 pct

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 4, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, IMI, BNP Paribas, DANSKE & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

