May 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia

(Land NRW)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 20, 2018

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 100.082

Reoffer price 100.082

Reoffer yield 1.219 basis points

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BofAML & CITI(B&D)

Ratings Aa1(Moody's), AA-(S&P)&

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $1 billion when fungible

Temp ISIN XS1240963758

ISIN XS1190391695

