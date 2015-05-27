PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28
May 27 May 27 Nikkei citing sources:
* Two of Skymark's major creditors object to restructuring proposal that would have ANA Holdings buy into bankrupt budget carrier
* Airbus, from which Skymark had agreed to buy A380 superjumbo jets, does not consider the proposal sufficient
* If the plan is not changed, the European company could vote against it at a creditors meeting
* Airbus demands Skymark's deadline to submit restructuring plan to Tokyo District Court, now set for May 29 be pushed back
* The aircraft maker intends to push for the plan to include greater use of Airbus planes
* U.S. aircraft leasing company Intrepid Aviation, Skymark'S biggest creditor, also opposes the plan
* Source text: (s.nikkei.com/1JV8rUN)
