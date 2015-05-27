BRIEF-VGP raises 80 million euros with bond issue
* VGP NV raises 80 million euros ($86.8 million) with bond issue
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc
(Lloyds Bank)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2019
Coupon 3 month euribor + 45 basis points
Issue price 100.4340
Reoffer price 100.4340
Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 35 bps
Payment Date June 1,2015
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds , CITI & Nomura
Ratings A1(Moody's), A (S&P) &
A(Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 1.35 billion euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN program
Temporary ISIN XS1238740721
ISIN XS1109333986
