Disasters cost insurers $54 bln, economy $175 bln in 2016 - Swiss Re
ZURICH, March 28 Disasters cost insurers $54 billion in 2016 and created total economic losses of $175 billion, reinsurer Swiss Re said in a revised study on Tuesday.
May 27 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd
* Says to issue 400 million yuan ($64.50 million) 3-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FY6mI1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2011 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* According to Hamburg-based investment- and assetmanager, a purchase factor of 22.2 was generated for hotel operated by Motel One Hotel in Leipzig in relation to net annual rental