Disasters cost insurers $54 bln, economy $175 bln in 2016 - Swiss Re
ZURICH, March 28 Disasters cost insurers $54 billion in 2016 and created total economic losses of $175 billion, reinsurer Swiss Re said in a revised study on Tuesday.
May 27 Wedge Industrial Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell two property firms for 378 million yuan ($60.96 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FOtiHy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2011 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ZURICH, March 28 Disasters cost insurers $54 billion in 2016 and created total economic losses of $175 billion, reinsurer Swiss Re said in a revised study on Tuesday.
* According to Hamburg-based investment- and assetmanager, a purchase factor of 22.2 was generated for hotel operated by Motel One Hotel in Leipzig in relation to net annual rental