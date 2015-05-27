May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nomura Europe Finance NV

(Nomura Europe Finance)

Guarantor Nomura Holdings Inc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 3,2020

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.686

Reoffer price 99.686

Reoffer yield 1.190 pct

Spread 83 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date June 3, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BBVA & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Baa1(Moody's)& BBB+(S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

