BRIEF-Moscow Exchange recommends dividend of RUB 7.68/shr for 2016
* Said on Monday that it has recommended paying out a dividend on 2016 results of 7.68 roubles per share, totalling to 17.48 billion roubles ($307.92 million)
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower RCI Banque S.A
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 08, 2022
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.356
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date June 08, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNPP, HSBC & Unicredit
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012759744
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Said on Monday that it has recommended paying out a dividend on 2016 results of 7.68 roubles per share, totalling to 17.48 billion roubles ($307.92 million)
HOUSTON, March 28 A small group of U.S. oil producers has been trying to exploit advances in DNA science to wring more crude from shale rock, as the domestic energy industry keeps pushing relentlessly to cut costs and compete with the world's top exporters.