BRIEF-Turners Ltd expects FY net profit before tax between NZ$24 mln and NZ$24.5 mln
* FY17 net profit before tax expected to be between $24.0 million and $24.5 million
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A.
****
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date June 05, 2019
Coupon 1.863 pct
Reoffer price Par
ISIN XS1241699922
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 05, 2023
Coupon 2.728pct
Reoffer price Par
ISIN XS1241701413
****
Common Terms
Payment Date June 05, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Banco Sabadell, BBVA, CACIB, CaixaBank, ING, JPM & MS
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing ISE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
DUBAI, March 28 Most Gulf stock markets were steady or in positive territory in early trade on Tuesday after Asian bourses rebounded, but trading volumes were generally thin.