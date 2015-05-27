May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nationwide Building Society
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 03,2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.559
Reoffer price 99.559
Reoffer yield 1.191 pct
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 99.7bps
Over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date June 03,2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi (B&D), JP Morgan & RBS
Ratings A2(Moody's), A(S&P)&
A(Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program
ISIN XS1241546420
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)