May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nationwide Building Society

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 03,2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.559

Reoffer price 99.559

Reoffer yield 1.191 pct

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 99.7bps

Over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date June 03,2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi (B&D), JP Morgan & RBS

Ratings A2(Moody's), A(S&P)&

A(Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN program

ISIN XS1241546420

