May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA

Issue Amount 115 million Swiss Franc

Maturity Date June 23, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Yield 2.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 227.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date June 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0283851423

