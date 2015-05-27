BRIEF-Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services says FY profit attributable RMB872.3 mln
May 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Compagnie Financiere Tradition SA
Issue Amount 115 million Swiss Franc
Maturity Date June 23, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Yield 2.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 227.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date June 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0283851423
* Said on Monday that its shareholders had approved the acquisition of one hotel, one aparthotel, one building and plot in Sierra Nevada for 29.0 million euros ($31.5 million)